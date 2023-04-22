AITUC stages protest against amending Factories Act

April 22, 2023 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - TIRUCHI

Members of the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) staged a demonstration near Marakkadai on Friday to press the State government to repeal the amendment to the Factories Act, 1948, here on Friday.

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly passed a Bill on Friday to amend the Factories Act, 1948, which empowers the State to exempt any factory or group of factories from a few provisions of the Act which deal with the working hours of adults.

The Amendment also provides scope for some industries to provide flexible working hours, including overtime and spread-over hours, inclusive rest intervals.

K. Suresh, District General Secretary, AITUC, said the Bill gives a leeway for the industries to extend the working hours of the labourers from 8 hours to 12 hours in a day. This goes against the spirit of the labour movement that fought for eight hours of work a day.

He also said this development came as a shock for labourers just ahead of the centenary celebrations of May Day. M. Singaravelar, who founded the first trade union, organised the first May Day celebration in the country on May 1, 1923, at Chennai, he recalled and sought the repeal of the amendment with immediate effect.