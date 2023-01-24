AITUC members stage agitation to highlight demands

January 24, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Over 400 members of the All India Trade Union Congress, the trade union wing of the Communist Party of India, were arrested in the district on Tuesday after they resorted to road roko at seven places condemning the “anti-worker” and “anti-people” policies of the Union government and in support of their demands.

The agitation held in Tiruchi city was headed by AITUC national secretary Vahidha Nizam in which the AITUC district general secretary K. Suresh and others participated. The trade union members demanded that minimum pension of ₹6,000 be provided to all unorganised workers beyond the age of 60 years through the welfare boards as well as for those casual /contractor workers working in the organised sector after their attainment of 60 years.

Providing minimum monthly pay of ₹21,000 for all workers, including those in the agricultural sector as per the recommendations of the Central Pay Commission and simplifying the process of registration of workers in the welfare boards to enable them get their due benefits, were among their other demands.

A section of AITUC members led by Ms. Vahidha Nizam took out a procession from the central bus stand to the railway junction and staged a road roko agitation midway when they were all arrested. They were released later. Agitations were also held at Somarasampet, Tiruverumbur, Lalgudi, Thuraiyur, Manapparai and Vaiyampatti in the district. All those arrested elsewhere in the district were later released, said police sources.