AITUC fast postponed

The AITUC Transport Corporation Retired Employees Union has postponed the relay fast planned on March 22 following a tripartite meeting held here on Wednesday.

According to a Union release, the employees retiring from the State-owned transport corporations did not enjoy the Government pension but were made beneficiaries of the “Trust Pension” scheme implemented from the year 2008-09. Further, the retirement benefits for those retired during the last two years have not been disbursed and dearness allowance increase was not considered for the Corporation employees and kept in abeyance for nearly six years.

The Union had decided to organise a relay fast from March 22 to draw the attention of the DMK government which had also assured reversal to the old pension scheme for public servants during the recently held Assembly elections but yet to implement the same, towards the long pending demands of the retired and serving employees of the Corporation.

Meanwhile, the District Revenue officials arranged for a tripartite meeting at the Tahsildar Office here on March 16 in which the Union representatives, the Thanjavur West Police Inspector, Chandra and the State Express Transport Corporation, Thanjavur Branch Manager, Perumal took part.

As the Revenue officials assured the Union representatives that their demands would be forwarded to the State government officials at Chennai for favourable consideration, the Union agreed to postpone the relay fast, the release added.