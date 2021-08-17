Tiruchirapalli

AITUC demands separate allocation for transport corporations

AITUC has demanded separate allocation of funds for State Transport Corporations to overcome financial constraints faced by the units.

Participating in a trade union flag hoisting event held near Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Kumbakonam Division headquarters, at Kumbakonam on Tuesday, AITUC general secretary Kasturi said the allocation would help the State-government undertakings tide over financial constraints being faced by them. It would also help smooth disbursement of pension benefits to retired employees and cash benefits to serving staff.

A suggestion to permit the transport corporations to operate fuel stations in order to generate income for them through sale of petrol and diesel at an affordable rate to the public was also made at the function attended by district-level office bearers of AITUC and the Transport Corporation Employees Union.


Aug 17, 2021

