AITUC demands ban on autorickshaw aggregation services

The Kumbakonam Town AITUC Autorickshaw Employees’ Association has urged the Tamil Nadu government to ban the autorickshaw ride aggregation services.

A resolution in this regard was passed at a meeting held at the AITUC office, Old Bus Stand premises, Kumbakonam on October 1 wherein it was demanded that all the autorickshaw aggregation online services should be banned in the interest of the welfare of the autorickshaw drivers and others.

Resolutions seeking to reduce vehicle insurance premiums, simplify autorickshaw employees welfare board registration process, distribution of petrol and diesel at a subsidised rate to autorickshaws and others were passed at the meeting, according to an official release.