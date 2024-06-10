GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

AITUC condemns attack on TNSTC bus driver

Published - June 10, 2024 05:54 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The AITUC staged a demonstration on Monday near the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Kumbakonam Division’s Thanjavur Jabamalaipuram depot, condemning the attack on a temporary bus driver by a four-member gang on Sunday night.

According to a press release froom the union release, Rajamurthy of Perumakkanallur was on his way home on his two-wheeler when he was attacked by a four-member gang around midnight at Chekkadi area. He suffered serious injury on his head and was admitted to the Thanjavur Government Medical College Hospital.

Protesting the attack, the AITUC and other unions staged a demonstration near the Jabamalaipuram depot on Monday noon urging the State government to ensure the safety of public servants.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.