AITUC condemns attack on TNSTC bus driver

The AITUC staged a demonstration on Monday near the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Kumbakonam Division’s Thanjavur Jabamalaipuram depot, condemning the attack on a temporary bus driver by a four-member gang on Sunday night.

According to a press release froom the union release, Rajamurthy of Perumakkanallur was on his way home on his two-wheeler when he was attacked by a four-member gang around midnight at Chekkadi area. He suffered serious injury on his head and was admitted to the Thanjavur Government Medical College Hospital.

Protesting the attack, the AITUC and other unions staged a demonstration near the Jabamalaipuram depot on Monday noon urging the State government to ensure the safety of public servants.