AITUC alleges attempt to implement provisions of withdrawn farm laws

THANJAVUR

02 February 2022 20:00 IST

The Central government is attempting to implement the provisions of the three farm laws which were withdrawn recently, alleged State Secretary, AITUC, C. Chandrakumar.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Mr. Chandrakumar claimed that the announcement made by the Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, regarding digitalisation and hi-tech services in agriculture had already been included in the farm laws that was withdrawn by the Central government recently.

Advertising

Advertising

In her Budget speech, the Union Finance Minister has said that digital and hi-tech services would be offered to farmers under PPP (public-private partnership) mode with the involvement of public sector research and extension institutions along with private agri-tech players and stakeholders of agri-value chain.

At the same time, there was no mention of the steps or efforts to be taken up for doubling the income of farmers.

Further, the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan announced in the Budget was nothing but an initiative to hand over projects to improve road, rail, air and waterways to the corporates, he said.

Meanwhile, the General Secretary, Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, P. S. Masilamani said that decision to procure only a fixed quantity of wheat and paddy directly from the farmers was disappointing since it would result in a situation wherein the farmers would be left with no option but to rely on traders for disposing of the remaining quantity of the produce.

Further, the move to encourage farmers to take alternative crop cultivation in the absence of assured marketing at an affordable rate was also disappointing, he added.