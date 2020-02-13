AISF demands law college in Thanjavur

The local unit of All India Students Federation has urged the State government to set up a law college in Thanjavur.

Passing a resolution at its district general body meeting held here on Thursday, AISF said that since Thanjavur was centrally located with respect to five districts — Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Ariyalur — setting up a law college would be of immense help to students aspiring to pursue law courses.

The federation, in another resolution, wanted the Centre to shelve its National Education Policy, which would ruin the educational prospects of rural and poor students.

It also demanded operation of sufficient number of buses to Thanjavur town from neighbouring villages during morning and evening to help school and college students pursue their studies without facing transportation problems.

Demanding that the number of hostels be increased to commensurate the strength of students studying in government and private colleges in the district, it also urged the government to ensure that adequate infrastructure facilities were maintained at the hostels, according to an official release.