Screening of passengers begins at airport

01 December 2021 21:29 IST

A team from the health department was deputed to test international passengers arriving in the city as per the revised guidelines of the Centre to test visitors from ‘at risk’ countries in view of identification of a new COVID-19 variant - Omicron. On Wednesday, around 300 passengers were tested and none reported positive on arrival, official sources said.

Testing of patients from South Africa, China, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, Mauritius, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Israel and European countries including the U.K. was compulsory on arrival, irrespective of their vaccination status. Flights from Singapore arrived regularly at the airport and the patients were tested.

An official said that whether the patient was carrying a negative RT-PCR test certificate or not, post-arrival testing would be conducted. They can leave the airport premises only after the test results are indicated.

A team would be present at the airport here to conduct the test round the clock. A separate room has been allotted to conduct the tests and retain patients until the test results arrive. ‘We are conducting Rapid-PCR tests, which would provide results in four hours. Once the results are provided, subject to it, the patient will be asked to go to a hospital where they will undergo treatment or asked to undergo home quarantine, the official said.

For patients who test positive, the sample would be sent for genomic testing to identify the variant. Those who test negative must undergo home quarantine for seven days. Another COVID-19 test would be taken on the eighth day following which they must self-monitor.

Travellers from other countries would be tested, the official said, as they have been instructed to take random samples. The authorities would monitor passengers who arrived from other countries but had transit points in the ‘at risk’ countries earlier.