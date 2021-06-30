Cargo export brisk at airport

The Tiruchi Airport has been witnessing brisk freight exports to select overseas destinations notwithstanding the pandemic.

The export cargo was shipped through non-scheduled flights operated by the Air India Express under the Vande Bharat Mission and other flights under the Air Bubble agreement as well as by a couple of other carriers in the last one year. Around 3,300 tonnes of freight had been exported from the the airport from May 2020 to May 2021 to different destinations in South East Asia and West Asia.

Bulk of the cargo was being lifted by the Air India Express, say Airports Authority of India officials. Perishables such as vegetables, fruits, flowers and even fish besides food stuff were the commodities which were exported from here to Singapore, Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Kuwait, Doha, Kuala Lumpur and Male, say airport officials and those in the export trade circles.

With outgoing international passenger movement from Tiruchi airport during the pandemic period being less, export cargo was being easily accommodated in the overseas flights that departed from Tiruchi. On an average, about 10 tonnes of export cargo was being handled at the airport a day.

“Export of freight has remained brisk,” says Airport Director, Tiruchi S. Dharmaraj. After Chennai, Tiruchi airport’s performance in respect of movement of export cargo was good.

Vegetables, fruits and flowers grown in places such as Theni, Cumbum, Andipatti, Salem, Dharmapuri and Hosur and fish from Mandapam area were exported to select foreign destinations in the last one year, says R. Muralidharan, president, Tiruchi Customs House Agents Association adding that the demand for perishable commodities grown here was good in countries such as Singapore, Kuwait and Dubai. ‘We are fully utilising the capacity to load export cargo,’ says Mr. Dharmaraj.

Mr. Muralidharan says prior intimation of the airline’s movement schedule to different foreign destinations from Tiruchi airport during the pandemic period was being received which enabled those in the trade circles to plan in advance for export activities. The international freight movement from here during the pandemic cannot be compared with that of the pre-COVID era. Exports have remained steady notwithstanding restricted movement of overseas flights, which is a positive sign, says officials.

During the pre-COVID period, the Tiruchi airport used to handle around 750 tonnes of export cargo every month. The pandemic period also saw the operation of a dedicated cargo freighter for the first time at Tiruchi airport by the SpiceJet from Tiruchi to Singapore lifting vegetables and fruits.