Airport gets threat call

01 February 2021 19:56 IST

TIRUCHI

A threat call to the Tiruchi international airport by a woman that she would plant explosives kept the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel on their toes on Monday.

Police sources said the woman called the duty terminal manager in the morning and threatened to place explosives at the airport. Consequent to the threat call, CISF personnel conducted thorough checks along with a sniffer dog in the airport premises. The baggage of passengers were also subjected to intensive checks.

Advertising

Advertising

However, the call later turned out to be a hoax. The airport police have registered a case and is on the lookout for the woman. The sources suspect that the woman who made the call could be mentally disturbed.