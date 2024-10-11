An Air India Express Boeing 737 NG aircraft operating a flight from Tiruchirappalli to Sharjah circled over the airport for nearly three hours before making a safe return following an extended landing gear.

The landing gear is a set of wheels and other parts that support a plane when it is on the ground and make it possible to take off and land. The landing gear has to be retracted after take-off to improve the aerodynamics of the aircraft and reduce drag, but on Friday’s (October 11, 2024) flight the landing gear couldn’t be retracted. “The DGCA is investigating the incident,” a senior official said.

An extended landing gear increases drag, resulting in a 150% fuel burn for an aircraft like the Boeing 737. This means a flight would not be able to complete its journey and would have to be diverted.

Flight IX 613 took off from Trichy at 5.40 p.m. on Friday (October 11, 2024) and started circling the airport minutes later as the pilots were trying to dump the fuel before returning to the airport. It finally landed back safely at 8.30 p.m.

“Aircraft made a normal landing and all passengers are safe,” Airport Director G. Gopalakrishnan told The Hindu.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, in a post on X, said, “I am heartened to hear that the #AirIndiaExpress flight has landed safely. Upon receiving news of the landing gear issue, I immediately coordinated an emergency meeting with officials over the phone and instructed them to implement all necessary safety measures, including deploying fire engines, ambulances, and medical assistance. I have also now directed the District Collector to ensure the continued safety of all the passengers and to provide further assistance. My compliments to the Captain and crew for the safe landing.“

