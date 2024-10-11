A Sharjah-bound flight from Tiruchirappalli returned to the Tiruchirappalli International Airport for an an emergency landing after it developed a mid-air technical glitch shortly after departure on Friday (October 11, 2024) evening.

“The Tiruchi-Sharjah Air India Express flight (AXB 613) just made an emergency landing at the Tiruchi International Airport after turning back mid-air due to a technical glitch. Aircraft made a normal landing and all passengers are safe,” Airport Director G. Gopalakrishnan told The Hindu.

The Air India Express flight returned to the airport due to an extended landing gear. It landed safely after hovering over the airport for over two hours.

Fire tenders, rescue personnel and ambulances have been rushed to the airport, police added.

(With inputs from PTI)