Tiruchi-Sharjah flight lands safely at Tiruchirappalli airport after facing mid-air glitch

Updated - October 11, 2024 08:40 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
The Air India Express flight from Trichy to Sharjah faced hydraulic failure. Photo: Special Arrangement

A Sharjah-bound flight from Tiruchirappalli returned to the Tiruchirappalli International Airport for an an emergency landing after it developed a mid-air technical glitch shortly after departure on Friday (October 11, 2024) evening.

“The Tiruchi-Sharjah Air India Express flight (AXB 613) just made an emergency landing at the Tiruchi International Airport after turning back mid-air due to a technical glitch. Aircraft made a normal landing and all passengers are safe,” Airport Director G. Gopalakrishnan told The Hindu.

The Air India Express flight returned to the airport due to an extended landing gear. It landed safely after hovering over the airport for over two hours.

Ambulances and first responders rushed to the airport after the Air India Express flight from Tiruchi-Sharjah was grounded due to a technical glitch.

Ambulances and first responders rushed to the airport after the Air India Express flight from Tiruchi-Sharjah was grounded due to a technical glitch. | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

Fire tenders, rescue personnel and ambulances have been rushed to the airport, police added.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published - October 11, 2024 08:33 pm IST

