Air rifle shooting camp for school students

A special summer training camp on air rifle shooting will be organised for school students in batches at Trichy Rifle Club up to May 31. Boys and girls in the age group 12 to 17 years can take part in the camp. Training for the first batch will be conducted up to May 15. Training for the second batch will be held from May 15 to 31. Training is to be conducted by experts.

Students can develop their shooting skills by making use of the special summer camp, Commissioner of Police G. Karthikeyan said in a press release here. More information can be obtained from the Trichy Rifle Club over phone: 98433-70804. Priority will be given to those who register for the camp early.

The Trichy Rifle Club functions on K.K. Nagar Armed Reserve premises with 50 metre, 25 metre and 10 metre shooting ranges, and also has a gymnasium, the release added.