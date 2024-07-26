ADVERTISEMENT

Air quality monitoring station at St. Joseph’s College has been inoperative for over six months

Updated - July 26, 2024 08:08 pm IST

Published - July 26, 2024 08:07 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The CAAQMS is expected to be revived after the Tangedco replaces a transformer; CPCB has already transferred money to the power utility for the same

Nacchinarkkiniyan M.

The ambient air quality monitoring station at the St.Joseph College campus in Tiruchi went out of order following snag in a high-voltage transformer. | Photo Credit: R. Selva Muthu Kumar

The Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station (CAAQMS), maintained by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) and connected to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) website, has been non-functional for over six months. The last update on the CPCB website from this station was on January 19.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CAAQMS, established on October 28, 2020 with funds from the CPCB and maintained by a private agency under the supervision of TNPCB, plays a crucial role in monitoring air quality in the city. It is essential for tracking various air quality parameters, including vehicular and industrial emissions. Data collected from such centres significantly contribute to studies on sustainable development and climate change.

According to official sources, a fault in the high-voltage transformer had caused the malfunctioning of the machines at the station. The TNPCB had requested the Tangedco to replace the transformer and paid the money for the same. The station was expected to resume operations once the transformer was replaced, sources in TNPCB said.

Although there was another CAAQMS at Bharathidasan University (BDU), it was located on the outskirts of the city. Besides these two CAAQMS, the TNPCB had ambient air quality monitoring stations at five other places in Tiruchi which were manually operated.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Ideally, all major areas in the city should have ambient air quality monitoring centres to understand the ground situation and raise public awareness. Pollution is not just a Deepavali issue; it’s a year-round problem that requires continuous monitoring. Other States have strict vehicle pollution checks, but we lack such measures here. Vehicle movement has increased, but without data, we can’t assess its impact on air quality,” said Manoj Dharmar, an environmentalist.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US