GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Technology
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Technology
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Air quality monitoring station at St. Joseph’s College has been inoperative for over six months

The CAAQMS is expected to be revived after the Tangedco replaces a transformer; CPCB has already transferred money to the power utility for the same

Updated - July 26, 2024 08:08 pm IST

Published - July 26, 2024 08:07 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Nacchinarkkiniyan M.
The ambient air quality monitoring station at the St.Joseph College campus in Tiruchi went out of order following snag in a high-voltage transformer.

The ambient air quality monitoring station at the St.Joseph College campus in Tiruchi went out of order following snag in a high-voltage transformer. | Photo Credit: R. Selva Muthu Kumar

The Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station (CAAQMS), maintained by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) and connected to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) website, has been non-functional for over six months. The last update on the CPCB website from this station was on January 19.

The CAAQMS, established on October 28, 2020 with funds from the CPCB and maintained by a private agency under the supervision of TNPCB, plays a crucial role in monitoring air quality in the city. It is essential for tracking various air quality parameters, including vehicular and industrial emissions. Data collected from such centres significantly contribute to studies on sustainable development and climate change.

According to official sources, a fault in the high-voltage transformer had caused the malfunctioning of the machines at the station. The TNPCB had requested the Tangedco to replace the transformer and paid the money for the same. The station was expected to resume operations once the transformer was replaced, sources in TNPCB said.

Although there was another CAAQMS at Bharathidasan University (BDU), it was located on the outskirts of the city. Besides these two CAAQMS, the TNPCB had ambient air quality monitoring stations at five other places in Tiruchi which were manually operated.

“Ideally, all major areas in the city should have ambient air quality monitoring centres to understand the ground situation and raise public awareness. Pollution is not just a Deepavali issue; it’s a year-round problem that requires continuous monitoring. Other States have strict vehicle pollution checks, but we lack such measures here. Vehicle movement has increased, but without data, we can’t assess its impact on air quality,” said Manoj Dharmar, an environmentalist.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / air pollution

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.