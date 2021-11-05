Air Quality Index ‘satisfactory’

05 November 2021 19:52 IST

TIRUCHI

Despite unrestricted use of firecrackers as part of Deepavali celebrations, the air quality in the city was found to be “satisfactory” on Thursday by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the Gandhi Market area in the city was 66 and 80 on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. The AQI in Ramalinga Nagar was 49, categorised as ‘good’ on Wednesday, though it deteriorated slightly to 56 (‘satisfactory’) on Thursday.

An AIR quality index of 0-50 is categorised as ‘good,’ and 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’ with further grading of ‘moderate,’(101 to 200) ‘poor,’(201 to 300) ‘very poor’ (301 to 400) and ‘severe’ (above 401).

According to the pre and post-Deepavali data of the TNPCB’s Advanced Environmental Laboratory, Tiruchi, the AIQ in Gandhi Market area had been ‘satisfactory’ from October 28 to 30 and November 1 and ‘good’ on October 31 and November 2.

The AIQ in Ramalinga Nagar had been consistently ‘good’ between October 29 and November 3 though it was just ‘satisfactory’ on October 28.