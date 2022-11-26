“Air pollution remains a major cause for cardiovascular diseases”

November 26, 2022 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

:

Vice President of the Public Health Foundation of India, New Delhi, D. Prabhakar, on Saturday said that air pollution was one of the leading causes of cardiovascular diseases in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inaugurating the 18 th annual conference of the Association of Physicians of India (API) organised by its Tamil Nadu chapter here, he said that there was a perception that air pollution would cause lung diseases. In addition, it has been found that both indoor and outdoor air pollution would lead to cardiovascular diseases and blood pressure.

Dr. Prabhakar said the air pollution, which was found abnormal in New Delhi, had been causing trouble to the citizens. The number of people suffering from lung and heart diseases in New Delhi were on the rise. Though the situation In Chennai was better than New Delhi, it was noticed that the air pollution was steadily rising in Chennai due to the large extent of industrial emission. Remedial measures should be taken to control air pollution.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

JA. Jayalal, former president, IMA, secretary, Common Wealth Medical Association, delivered a special address. S. Sethuraman, chairman, API, Tamil Nadu chapter, presided.

More than 1,000 delegates from different parts of the country attended the conference, which will conclude on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US