An air pistol was found in a drain at Mannarpillai by-lane in Tiruchi on Tuesday.

A sanitary worker was cleaning the area in the morning when he noticed a rusty air pistol mark-3 in the drain. The worker alerted his supervisor, and a complaint was lodged by Hanis Fathima, Village Administrative Officer (VAO) - Town Hall, Tiruchi, at Gandhi Market police station. The pistol was taken in by the police, and the case is being investigated.

