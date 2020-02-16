Tiruchirapalli

Air passenger from Singapore admitted to GH with fever symptoms

‘He is under observation’

A 26-year-old man on Saturday was admitted in the isolation ward for COVID-19 at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital after the thermal screen at the international airport detected symptoms of fever.

The passenger, who had been working in Singapore, arrived in Tiruchi on Saturday to visit his family.

Speaking to The Hindu, R. Yeganathan, Medical Superintendent, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital, said the patient was under observation of a team of doctors, including a pulmonologist, and a team of nurses.

“No sample to conduct test for COVID-19 has been lifted as the blood test did not show any indicators,” he said.

“The patient is under observation . His vitals are all stable. The X-ray and blood tests showed normalcy. We will continue to monitor him for at least a few weeks,” he added.

Meanwhile, another patient undergoing treatment at the isolation ward was recovering.

He returned from Ningbo city on January 31 with fever and sore throat. He was under observation in the isolation ward since then. There was, however, nothing to worry about.

“The patient will be sent home to Viralimalai soon,” Dr. Yeganathan said.

‘Maintain hand hygiene’

Dr. Yeganathan advised the public to wash their hands multiple times a day.

“These are habits of basic hygiene. But, it must be reinforced every time. Hands must be washed at least for a minute with soap, especially after sneezing or coughing,” the medical superintendent said.

