Air Marshal’s call to Air Warriors

Air Marshal Amit Tiwari arriving at the Air Force Station, Thanjavur on Monday.

‘Improve efficiency and promote overall interest of service’

Air Marshal Amit Tiwari, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C) Southern Air Command, Indian Air Force, on Monday emphasised on optimisation of resources, operational expertise, dedicated efforts towards key result areas, improvised training and professional competency.

Addressing the Air Warriors at the Air Force Station, Thanjavur, Mr. Tiwari also highlighted the pivotal role and importance of each one of them towards improving efficiency and promoting the overall interest of the service.

The AOC-in-C inspected various sections and units and reviewed the operational preparedness of the base.

He was apprised of the ongoing work services and fast-moving projects towards the induction of a SU-30 Fighter Squadron by January next and development of the Air Force Station, Thanjavur, as one of the premier fighter air base in the southern region.

On arrival, AOC-in-C was received by Group Captain Prajual Singh, Station Commander, Air Force Station, Thanjavur.

