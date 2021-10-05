Air Intelligence Unit arrests two passengers for smuggling gold

The Customs Air Intelligence Unit has arrested two air passengers on the charge of smuggling gold weighing 1.25 kg at the international airport here.

Acting on intelligence, unit officers intercepted a male passenger who landed here from Dubai by an Air India Express flight on Monday. During personal search, they found two bundles of gold in paste form concealed in the rectum. The bundles were recovered and on extraction one gold ingot of 24K purity and weighing 555 gm was recovered and seized.

The officers intercepted another male passenger who arrived here by the same flight at the exit gate. Three bundles of gold in paste form concealed in rectum was recovered while conducting personal search. On extraction, one gold ingot of 24K purity weighing 697.5 grams was recovered and seized.

The total value of the seized gold was put at ₹59.33 lakh. Both passengers were arrested under the Customs Act, 1962. Further investigation was in progress, a press release from the Commissioner of Customs (Preventive) here said.