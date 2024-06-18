Air India Express starts flight service to Jeddah from Tiruchi via Mangaluru

Tiruchi international airport now has flight connectivity with Jeddah with Air India Express operating the service to that city in Saudi Arabia via Mangaluru.

The Tiruchi - Mangaluru-Jeddah weekly service commenced on June 12 with the airline operating a Boeing 737 aircraft in that sector.

The flight to Jeddah via Mangaluru will leave Tiruchi at 12.55 p.m. every Wednesday, while the flight from Jeddah via Mangaluru will arrive at 5.35 a.m. every Thursday, airport sources said. The non-metro Tiruchi international airport now has flight connectivity with 10 overseas destinations located in South Asia, South East Asia and West Asia with the latest one being Jeddah.

Overseas flights are being operated by different carriers from the Tiruchi airport to Colombo, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Sharjah, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Muscat, Kuwait and Jeddah. Air India Express alone operates flights from Tiruchi to Sharjah, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Muscat, Kuwait and Jeddah - all located in the West Asian region. The flight service to Jeddah from Tiruchi commenced a day after the new integrated passenger terminal at Tiruchi airport became operational.