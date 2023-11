November 23, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Domestic air connectivity from Tiruchi got a boost with Air India Express launching bi-weekly flight services on the Bengaluru-Tiruchi-Bengaluru sector on Thursday. The services would be operated on Mondays and Thursdays, airport sources said. The flight from Bengaluru will leave at 12.15 a.m. and reach Tiruchi at 1.25 a.m. In the return direction, it will depart Tiruchi at 3.30 a.m. and reach Bengaluru at 4.40 a.m.