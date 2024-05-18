Air India Express flight makes emergency landing at Tiruchi airport

An Air India Express flight from Thiruvananthapuram to Bengaluru made an emergency landing at the Tiruchi International Airport on Saturday due to a “technical glitch” in the aircraft .

ADVERTISEMENT

The flight IX3934 (AXB934) faced a technical issue due to which an emergency landing request was made, airport sources said.

The Airport authorities arranged for an emergency landing swiftly. With permission to land, the flight with 143 passengers on board landed here at 1.40 pm. A medical team was in place that checked passengers for any complaints.

Later, the passengers were sent to Bengaluru in another Air India Express flight. The flight left at 5.59 pm with all the passengers., the sources said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.