ADVERTISEMENT

Air India Express flight makes emergency landing at Tiruchi airport

Published - May 18, 2024 08:16 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

An Air India Express flight from Thiruvananthapuram to Bengaluru made an emergency landing at the Tiruchi International Airport on Saturday due to a “technical glitch” in the aircraft .

ADVERTISEMENT

The flight IX3934 (AXB934) faced a technical issue due to which an emergency landing request was made, airport sources said.

The Airport authorities arranged for an emergency landing swiftly. With permission to land, the flight with 143 passengers on board landed here at 1.40 pm. A medical team was in place that checked passengers for any complaints.

Later, the passengers were sent to Bengaluru in another Air India Express flight. The flight left at 5.59 pm with all the passengers., the sources said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US