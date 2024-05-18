GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Air India Express flight makes emergency landing at Tiruchi airport

Published - May 18, 2024 08:16 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

An Air India Express flight from Thiruvananthapuram to Bengaluru made an emergency landing at the Tiruchi International Airport on Saturday due to a “technical glitch” in the aircraft .

The flight IX3934 (AXB934) faced a technical issue due to which an emergency landing request was made, airport sources said.

The Airport authorities arranged for an emergency landing swiftly. With permission to land, the flight with 143 passengers on board landed here at 1.40 pm. A medical team was in place that checked passengers for any complaints.

Later, the passengers were sent to Bengaluru in another Air India Express flight. The flight left at 5.59 pm with all the passengers., the sources said.

