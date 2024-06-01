Air-conditioned paid executive lounge opened at Tiruchi Junction

A new air-conditioned paid executive lounge has been opened on Platform No. 1 at Tiruchi railway junction.

The modern lounge offers a variety of premium amenities designed to enhance the experience of passengers. The features of the executive lounge include sleeping pods, a family room, a relaxation lounge with massage chairs, bathing and toilet facilities, cloak room and travel desk.

Developed under the ROMT (Renovate Operate Maintain and Transfer) policy, the lounge transforms the previously unutilised area that housed the old booking office and queuing area into a modern air-conditioned paid executive lounge. This facility will be operated under a 10-year contract by a private agency with an annual licence fee paid to the railways.

The comfortable sleeping pods for rest and relaxation are available at ₹99 for the first hour, ₹170 for two hours, ₹210 for three hours, ₹360 for six hours and ₹499 for 12 hours. A private space for families to unwind is available at ₹699 for six hours and ₹999 for 12 hours.

This initiative is part of the railways ongoing effort to enhance passenger services and to provide a more comfortable and convenient travel experience to them, the sources said and added that the facility was opened to passengers recently.