Air-conditioned bus service to be added to Navagraha temples tour package

March 12, 2024

Following the overwhelming patronage to its one-day Navagraha temples tour package, Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Kumbakonan Division, has decided to add an air-conditioned bus service under the package tour.

A refurbished deluxe category vehicle is being operated now for the one-day tour to nine temples in the delta region from Kumbakonam. The service is operated four days a week from Thursday to Sunday from March.

Right from the inaugural day, the tour recorded cent per cent bookings on all days of operation. For the current month and up to the first week of April, just a few seats, particularly two seats earmarked for physically challenged persons, are available, sources claimed.

The fare for the tour in the deluxe bus is around ₹800 per person, with the base fare at ₹740 apart from ₹10 as e-ticket charges per person for the 15 hours one-day trip covering a distance of around 300 km starting and ending at Kumbakonam Moffusil Bus Stand. The fare for the tour in the air-conditioned bus is ₹1350 per head (base fare of ₹1,340 and e-ticket charges of ₹10).

The total fare for taking up the pilgrimage in the air-conditioned bus may work out to around ₹1,500 per head given the additional charges such as reservation fee, PG service charges, air-conditioned service tax and others to be collected at the time of online reservation, officials said.

The Corporation has announced that the air-conditioned bus service would be available on all weekdays from March 25.

