Air cargo terminal to temporarily close from Sunday

TIRUCHI

07 January 2022 21:27 IST

Circular sent to all stakeholders

The international air cargo terminal at the Tiruchi airport would be temporarily closed with effect from January 9 due to “administrative reasons,’ the Airport Director has said in a circular issued on Friday.

The exact date and time of resumption of export cargo operations would be intimated shortly, the circular said.

In a communication to all airlines, IATA Agents, Consoles, the Airport Director requested them not to book or accept any cargo for export through international air cargo terminal with effect from January 9 till further notice.