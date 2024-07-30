ADVERTISEMENT

Aim high and don’t be deterred by failures, civil services aspirants told

Published - July 30, 2024 05:14 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The candidates’ leadership qualities, communication skills, management, decision-making, and problem-solving capabilities would be ascertained, says P. Sridharan

The Hindu Bureau

P. Sridharan, Additional Commissioner of Income Tax, speaking at the USPC Aspirants Meet held at Bon Secours College for Women in Thanjavur on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: R. Vengadesh

Students should aim big and pursue their goals without being deterred by failures, P. Sridharan, Additional Commissioner of Income Tax, TDS Range, Madurai and Tiruchi Region, said here on Tuesday.

Delivering the keynote address at UPSC Aspirants Meet organised by The Hindu and Shankar IAS Academy at the Bon Secours College for Women, Mr. Sridharan said that during his school days, his chemistry teacher would advise students to aim high and aiming low was a “crime.” In pursuit of the goal, one should not get dejected by failures. Overcoming failures with will power and hard work would help achieve the goal, he said.

Pointing out that support from family played a key role in cracking the Union Public Service Commission examinations, Mr. Sridharan said the aspirant’s inner personality would be tested at the civil services examinations. The candidate’s leadership qualities, communication skills, management, decision-making, and problem-solving capabilities would be ascertained, he said.

C. Prabhakar, branch manager, Shankar IAS Academy, gave a brief outline about the civil services examinations and clarified the doubts raised by the Bon Secours College for Women students relating to the UPSC examinations. College principal S. Gayathri participated in the event.

