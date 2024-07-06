GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ailing elephant dies at rehabilitation centre in Tiruchi

The 65-year-old animal had been brought to the centre from Thoothukudi a couple of years ago, after being rescued from a private owner who was not looking after it properly, officials said

Published - July 06, 2024 01:22 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
The elephant that died at the rehabilitation centre in Tiruchi on July 4, 2024

The elephant that died at the rehabilitation centre in Tiruchi on July 4, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 65-year-old captive elephant, translocated to the Elephant Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre in M.R. Palayam near Tiruchi from Thoothukudi a couple of years ago, died on Thursday (July 4, 2024) evening.

The ailing female elephant, Kirathi, was translocated to the centre on the orders of Chief Wildlife Warden, Chennai, based on a recommendation from the district-level Captive Elephant Welfare Committee. The elephant, privately owned without a licence and not given proper care, was subjected to abuse, Forest Department officials said.

The animal was being treated by a team of veterinarians at the rehabilitation centre here. The condition of the elephant worsened over the past one month and it died on Thursday evening. The elephant was buried at the rehabilitation centre on Friday, July 5, after a postmortem, officials said.

