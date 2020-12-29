Ailing ancillaries see ray of hope in BHEL’s initiatives

Ancillary industries in Tiruchi region, most of which are in the red, see a ray of hope in BHEL’s involvement in Make in India movement with a special focus on contributing to the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan (Self-Reliant India).

BHEL Small Industries Association (BHELSIA), its functionaries say, is keen on taking active part in the second interactive workshop titled ‘BHEL Samvaad’ under the guidance of the Department of Heavy Industry.

In the first online workshop conducted recently, BHEL reached out to MSME (Micro, Small and Medium) vendors as potential partners for collaborative manufacturing. The workshop saw a cross-section of Indian Industries, Industrial houses and MSMEs coming together to dwell upon the next steps for increased cooperation in indigenous manufacturing. The workshop also aimed at fostering better utilisation of assets for development of technologies and products.

Chaired by Arun Goel, Secretary (Heavy Industries), the workshop was attended by more than 80 participants, comprising senior representatives of industry chambers, BHEL’s vendors, other MSMEs, and other leading industries. The meeting took note of how the lockdowns across geographies have resulted in massive supply chain disruptions, making many countries rethink on over-dependence on imports and the need for being self-sufficient.

In the first meeting, the discussions pertained to initiating MSMEs and local industry into manufacturing hitherto imported items. The roadmap for local industries to join hands to address the market with indigenous technology at competitive rates and world-class quality was deliberated upon. “BHELSIA is looking forward to BHEL looking beyond power equipment and making forays into transportation, infrastructure for Oil & Gas, Defence and Aerospace and other sunrise sectors,” BHELSIA president Rajappa Rajkumar said.