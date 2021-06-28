AIIMS issue: Thanjavur residents feel slighted again

Thanjavur

28 June 2021 17:45 IST

The Tamil Nadu government’s reported move to establish a second All India Institute of Medical Sciences hospital in the State in Coimbatore has come as a shock to residents of Thanjavur region.

The Thanjavur District Makkal Nala Pervai,a forum floated by activists during 2014-15 to impress upon the Central and State governments to set up AIIMS hospital at the sprawling 205 acres near the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Tuberculosis and Chest Diseases Hospital complex at Sengipatti, has urged the State government to reconsider the decision. A resolution to this effect was adopted at the general body meeting chaired by its president, Thyagarajan, here on Sunday. Chief Minister M. K. Stalin during his visit to New Delhi recently has submitted a proposal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting an AIIMS hospital at Coimbatore in addition to the one already sanctioned at Thoppur, Madurai district, the Peravai said.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, the forum’s spokesperson, V. Jeevakumar said that already people in Cauvery Delta districts were dejected as the previous AIADMK government had failed to present the advantages in setting up of the AIIMS hospital at Sengipatti and the benefits it would bring to the people in this region in getting advanced medical treatment resulting in the Central team selecting the site at Thoppur near Madurai for setting up the centre of excellence in medical sciences.

Now Coimbatore, which was not on the list of five places – Chengalpattu in Kancheepuram district, Sengipatti in Thanjavur district, Pudukottai in Pudukottai district, Perundurai in Erode district and Thoppur in Madurai district – identified for setting up of AIIMS hospital earlier, has suddenly emerged as the choice of the present DMK government for the second AIIMS hospital in the State, much to the shock of residents of Thanjavur district, he added.

S. Muthukumar, a social activist, said that people in Delta districts already felt neglected as there was non-representation of their districts in the State Cabinet and the present move regarding AIIMS hospital facility has annoyed them.