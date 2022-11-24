AIDWA stages protest against arrest of office-bearers

November 24, 2022 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Protesting what they described as high-handedness of the police, AIDWA members staged a demonstration near the Thanjavur Railway junction on Thursday condemning the arrest of the district unit office-bearers on Wednesday to prevent them from proceeding to Chennai to take part in an agitation.

They deemed the arrest as “crippling of the democratic right to hold peaceful agitations”. The district unit office-bearers were arrested by the police when they were about to proceed to Chennai to take part in the agitation planned near the office of the Director General of Police on Kamarajar Salai, Chennai, led by CPI(M) leader U.Vasuki demanding speedy investigation into the death of a girl student at a private school at Kaniyamur in Kallakuruchi district and book the accused persons under the relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The Communist Party of India’s Thanjavur South District Unit has planned to take active part in the party’s plan to besiege the Raj Bhavan at Chennai on December 29.

In a resolution adopted at the district committee meeting chaired by the district committee member, R. Govindarasu and district secretary Muthu Uthirapathi here on Thursday it was decided that around 500 cadre from the Thanjavur South District Unit would participate in the December 29 agitation demanding the removal of the Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi by the Central government.