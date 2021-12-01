‘Treat AIDS patients with love and care’

TIRUCHI

01 December 2021 21:26 IST

Nagapattinam figures among eight districts in the State where there was no incidence of mother to child transmission of HIV during 2020-21.

The Tamil Nadu State AIDS Control Society runs a blood bank at the Nagapattinam District Headquarters Hospital. A facility to administer anti-retroviral therapy (ART) is also available.

A.Arun Thamburaj, Nagapattinam Collector, initiated an awareness programme to mark World AIDS Day and administered pledge to students and officials. He urged the public to refrain from stigmatising patients, and treat them with love and care. A signature campaign was held at the E.G.S Pillay Engineering College.

Meanwhile, the extension department of St. Joseph’s College along with the National Service Scheme and Rotary Club of Tiruchi City organised a programme for children suffering from AIDS.

M. Periyasamy, Chief Medical Officer, Government Hospital, Alangudi, led an awareness programme for the public. He said that the HIV cases had come down in the country. He cautioned people suffering from HIV to follow the precautionary norms against the spread of COVID-19. It was found that the risk of developing severe or fatal COVID-19 was 30% greater in patients with HIV, he said.