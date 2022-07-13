Aided schools seek inclusion under Higher Education Assurance Scheme for girls

Heads of government-aided schools in the region have voiced the need for inclusion of the institutions under the the newly-introduced Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Higher Education Assurance Scheme that entitles an eligible girl student to Rs. 1,000 per month.

Under the scheme, all girl students who had studied from 6th standard to 12th standard in Government schools will receive the amount in their bank accounts, till their uninterrupted continuance of undergraduate degree, diploma and ITI courses.

"The economic background of parents is the same in government or government-aided schools. This being the case, educational uplift of girl students in government-aided schools must also be considered on an even keel," a headmaster of a government-aided higher secondary school in the district said.

According to official sources, a substantial coverage of beneficiaries is expected under the scheme. According to an estimate by the Social Welfare Department, approximately six lakh students are likely to be benefitted every year.

The Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Ninaivu Marriage Assistance Scheme was changed as Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Higher Education Assurance Scheme by the department with the intent of bringing about social transformation against the backdrop of low enrolment of girl students from government schools in rural pockets in higher educational institutions.

The scheme recognises the imperative need to impart higher education to the girls belonging to economically backward classes as the best productive investment to develop the skills, knowledge and self confidence of women. The State Government views the scheme as "path breaking and motivating" for girl children, resulting in higher enrolment in government schools, an official said.

The renaming of the scheme has been welcomed by academics who point out that there are already other schemes for marriage assistance: Dr. Muthulakshmi Reddy Ammaiyar Memorial Inter-Caste Marriage Assistance Scheme, Dr.Dharmambal Ammaiyar Memorial Widow Remarriage Assistance Scheme, E.V.R Maniyammaiyar Memorial Widow’s Daughter Marriage Assistance Scheme, and Annai Theresa Memorial Orphan Girl Marriage Assistance Scheme.

In his Budget speech, finance minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said students benefiting under Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Higher Education Assurance Scheme will additionally be eligible for other government scholarships.