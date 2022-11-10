Aided colleges in a spot of bother as securing sanction for regular vacancies gets tough

Aided arts and science colleges are in a spot of bother as obtaining the nod of the Directorate of Collegiate Education for filling vacancies caused by retirement or death of faculty has become next to impossible for the managements.

Though there have been instances in the past when the managements of aided colleges could secure the posts with legal intervention, many seem to deem it proper to acquiese with the higher authorities to stave off the unsavoury predicament of coming under adverse notice of the official system.

According to a functionary of a college management, the proportion of management-appointed faculty on consolidated salaries keeps getting higher in every department of aided programmes, due to the difficulty in getting timely consent of the government authorities for filling the regular vacancies.

Not all managements of aided colleges accept the stand of the government authorities that prior consent of the Directorate of Collegiate Education is a requisite for filling the regular vacancies caused by retirement or death.

“There is no requirement under the Tamil Nadu Private Colleges (Regulation) Rules, 1976, to seek prior permission to fill up any vacant post that had already been sanctioned in an aided college,” a college head said, while acknowledging that the managements were not in a position of strength to put forth this argument forcefully.

Faced with the compulsion of sustaining the aided programmes, overcoming the difficulties caused by the Directorate of Collegiate Education withholding sanction for filling regular vacancies, some of the aided colleges of long standing seemingly have taken recourse to appointing faculty based on merit, though on consolidated pay that does not amount even to one-fourth of the time-scale salary.

A year back, the University Grants Commission had instructed universities and colleges to speed up recruitment process for filling up vacant faculty posts.

In a letter addressed to univerisities and colleges, the UGC said: “The shortage of faculty in higher educational institutions is a major concern and requires to be addressed on priority for improving the quality of higher education. You are, therefore, once again requested to take appropriate steps for faculty recruitment at the earliest in your university as well as in the affiliated colleges.”

All the higher educational institutions were required to upload all details of vacant teaching posts along with the reservations and advertising details on the University Activity Monitoring Portal of UGC at https://www.ugc.ac.in/uamp/ before December 31, 2021.

Compliance with this directive is a tough sail, since it is the Directorate of Collegiate Education that has a final say for filling the vacancies, said a retired principal of an aided college in Tiruchi.