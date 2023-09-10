AICTE planning to establish innovation centres

September 10, 2023 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - THANJAVUR:

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) is planning to establish a dozen innovation centres across the country, its Chairman T.G. Sitharam said here on Saturday.

Delivering the 37th convocation address at the Shanmugha Arts, Science, Technology and Research Academy (SASTRA) Deemed-to-be-University, Prof. Sitharam said the time had come for the conventional way of teaching to give way for a new method.

In the fast-changing world, survival and critical-thinking abilities are essential. Though students have the freedom to choose their course, they need hands-on experience in technology and concepts during their course of education so that they can become an employable human resource.

ADVERTISEMENT

They should develop competency and acquaintance with subjects, he said, adding that the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 had been evolved on these lines.

Stating that research and innovation drove the nation’s progress, Prof. Sitharam called upon the graduating students to develop the right attitude and ethos to reach great heights in their professional careers.

Stressing the need for education in mother tongue, the AICTE chairman said the council had published course materials in 13 languages, besides English.

Over 4,000 students received their degree at the convocation, which was chaired by Chancellor R. Sethuraman and attended by Vice-Chancellor S. Vaidhyasubramaniam.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.