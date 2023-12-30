AIADMK will form a formidable alliance, says Edappadi K. Palaniswami

December 30, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - TIRUCHI

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday said that his party would face the Parliamentary elections by forming a formidable alliance.

He told reporters at Musiri near here that the party had sufficient time to form an alliance. The combination would be known once the elections dates were announced. The alliance led by the AIADMK would be strong enough to win all the 40 Lok Sabha seats, including the one in Union Territory of Puducherry.

No industries

To a question on the ensuing Tamil Nadu Global Investors’ Meet in Chennai, Mr. Palaniswami said that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had conducted a similar summit and the State had not reaped the fruits of it. No new big-ticket industries had come up in the State after the DMK came to power in 2021. The DMK government claimed that a few industries were set up in the State. They were the fallout of the Global Investors Meet organised by the AIADMK government in 2019.

The Leader of the Opposition said Cyclone Michaung and its impact had exposed the inefficiency of the DMK government. The people of Chennai and neighbouring districts were forced to undergo untold suffering which could have been averted had the State government taken preliminary measures in advance. Had the State learnt a lesson from the cyclone, it could have handled the flood in southern districts well, he said.

Despite repeated and advanced heavy to very heavy rain warnings issued by the India Meteorological Department, the State government failed to take precautionary steps. The heavy rain and flood in the Thamirabarani had claimed several lives. At one point in time, the river carried about two lakh cusecs, thereby claiming several lives and causing extensive damage to the properties and infrastructure, he said.

Mr. Palaniswami said that the cash compensation announced by the State government to the affected people of southern district was meagre. It must be increased. Earlier, Mr. Palaniswami met the family members of former AIADMK MLA Prince M. Thangavel, who died a few days ago, and offered his condolences to them.