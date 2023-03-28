ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK weakening due to selfish interests of a few and hunger for power: Dhinakaran

March 28, 2023 12:04 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Monday claimed that the AIADMK was weakening by the day due to the selfish interests of a few and their hunger for power. 

In a brief interaction with reporters here on Monday, Mr. Dhinakaran said the true and loyal cadre of late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa would join hands and retrieve the party. 

Replying to a query on functionaries of the AMMK leaving the party, Mr. Dhinakaran claimed that only some left the party for personal reasons and after being stripped of posts. However, the party posts were being immediately filled with those who more efficient than the ones who had left, he added. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On the issue of disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Mr. Dhinakaran said Mr. Rahul Gandhi had opposed amendments that was brought in by the Congress-led UPA government to save convicted politicians from disqualification until an appeal was pending. This had come to affect Mr. Gandhi now, said Mr. Dhinakaran. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US