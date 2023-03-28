AIADMK weakening due to selfish interests of a few and hunger for power: Dhinakaran

March 28, 2023 12:04 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - TIRUCHI

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Monday claimed that the AIADMK was weakening by the day due to the selfish interests of a few and their hunger for power.

In a brief interaction with reporters here on Monday, Mr. Dhinakaran said the true and loyal cadre of late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa would join hands and retrieve the party.

Replying to a query on functionaries of the AMMK leaving the party, Mr. Dhinakaran claimed that only some left the party for personal reasons and after being stripped of posts. However, the party posts were being immediately filled with those who more efficient than the ones who had left, he added.

On the issue of disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Mr. Dhinakaran said Mr. Rahul Gandhi had opposed amendments that was brought in by the Congress-led UPA government to save convicted politicians from disqualification until an appeal was pending. This had come to affect Mr. Gandhi now, said Mr. Dhinakaran.