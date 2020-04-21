AIADMK to sponsor food at Amma canteens

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Tiruvarur District Unit, will sponsor free food to customers at the Amma canteens in the district.

Disclosing this to reporters at Kudavasal on Monday, the AIADMK Tiruvarur District Secretary and Food Minister, R. Kamaraj said that the Tiruvarur district party unit decision to undertake the cost of the food supplied to customers at the Amma Canteens functioning at Tiruvarur town, Thiruvarur Government Medical College Hospital, Mannargudi, Thiruthuraipoondi and Koothanallur was a sequel to the similar announcement made by Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami at Salem.

The Food Minister had also said that the distribution of ration for the month of May as priceless goods would commence once the Chief Minister decides the date. The priceless ration distribution to cardholders in the State for the month of April had crossed 90 percent and cash assistance of ₹1,000 as coronavirus relief has been extended to 98.4 percent of the targeted people, he added.

In Tiruchi, the AIADMK (Tiruchi urban) has decided to bear the cost of food items being served to the people in Amma canteens in the city. P. Kumar, district secretary, said that he had paid ₹2 lakh as advance to the Tiruchi Corporation to serve free food to the needy people in six Amma canteens in Tiruchi West and Thiruverumbur constituencies.

Community kitchens

Meanwhile, Thanjavur Collector M. Govinda Rao has said that the poor and the needy in several parts of Thanjavur district were being fed through 91 community kitchens.

In a press release, the Collector said that while the Thanjavur Corporation has set up community kitchens at two places in its jurisdiction to take care of the destitute, stranded outstation workers and the tourists, the Kumbakonam and Pattukottai Municipalities were running community kitchens, one each in their respective domains, the Nutritious Meals Department at 33 places, the District Integrated Child Development Services unit at 29 places, the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department at 21 temples and NGOs in four places.

Farmer donates banana

Meanwhile, a farmer, Madhiazhagan of Vadugakudi near Thiruvaiyaru, donated 85 banana bunches for distribution to COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital. The bunches were kept at the cold storage facility owned by the Thanjavur Regulated Marketing Committee at the Nanjikottai Road, Thanjavur, official sources said.