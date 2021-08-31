AIADMK stages stir in Tiruchi

TIRUCHI

31 August 2021 18:34 IST

Over 100 AIADMK functionaries on Tuesday were arrested in the city after they protested the move of the DMK government to merge Dr. J. Jayalalithaa University with Annamalai University.

Over 60 party cadre assembled at Thillai Nagar south arch where they indulged in picketing for nearly 30 minutes. They were led by AIADMK former minister and party urban district secretary Vellamandi N. Natarajan.

Around 50 were arrested after they resorted to the agitation at Tiruvanaikoil junction, said police sources.