Tiruchirapalli

AIADMK stages stir in Tiruchi

Over 100 AIADMK functionaries on Tuesday were arrested in the city after they protested the move of the DMK government to merge Dr. J. Jayalalithaa University with Annamalai University.

Over 60 party cadre assembled at Thillai Nagar south arch where they indulged in picketing for nearly 30 minutes. They were led by AIADMK former minister and party urban district secretary Vellamandi N. Natarajan.

Around 50 were arrested after they resorted to the agitation at Tiruvanaikoil junction, said police sources.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 31, 2021 6:35:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/aiadmk-stages-stir-in-tiruchi/article36204123.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY