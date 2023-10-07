AIADMK stages demonstrations in delta districts on Cauvery water issue

October 07, 2023 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - TIRUCHI

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) staged a demonstration in Cauvery delta districts on Friday condemning the Tamil Nadu and Karnataka government on the Cauvery water issue.

The protest was held in Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, and Chidambaram, condemning the DMK-led State government for not ensuring the release of adequate quantity of water in Cauvery river for irrigating Kuruvai paddy crop and the Congress government in Karnataka for not releasing due share of water to Tamil Nadu as per the directions given by the Supreme Court of India.

Former Minister O.S. Manian led the protest at Avurithidal in Nagapattinam and said the State should disburse ₹35,000 per acre for compensating the Kuruvai crop loss for farmers in the Cauvery delta districts.

Though Chief Minister M.K. Stalin stayed in delta districts for nearly four days in August earlier this year, he failed to meet farmers and take stock of the Kuruvai crops in Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts, alleged Mr. Manian. He added that the Chief Minister should have pressed the Karnataka government to release the due share of water to Tamil Nadu. Protestors held placards and raised slogans condemning the Tamil Nadu and Karnataka governments.

AIADMK cadre gathered to stage a demonstration near the Mayiladuthurai Revenue Divisional Office, on Friday. The protest was headed by former Minister R.B. Udhayakumar, who listed out the efforts made by the AIADMK to get Cauvery river water when the party was in power. He said the rights of the State have been sacrificed in the DMK rule and alleged that Mr. Stalin failed to save the standing crops in the delta districts.

The protests in Tiruvarur and Chidambaram were led by former Ministers R. Kamaraj and S. Semmalai respectively.