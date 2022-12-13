AIADMK stages demonstrations condemning hike in electricity tariff, milk price and property tax

December 13, 2022 04:42 pm | Updated 04:42 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK members stage a demonstration in Srirangam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

The AIADMK cadre on Tuesday staged demonstrations in Tiruchi, Pudukottai, Ariyalur and Karur districts condemning the DMK government for increasing the power tariff, milk price and property tax. The party also blamed the State government for the rise in prices of commodities. 

The protesters also condemned the DMK for its alleged failure to implement its poll promises in the run up to the 2021 Assembly elections and for the disorderly state of law and order in Tamil Nadu.

They raised slogans against the government for pursuing “anti-people” actions and stopping people’s welfare schemes that were implemented during the AIADMK regime. The demonstrations in Tiruchi city were organised at Ariyamangalam, Chinthamani, Srirangam, Thennur, Woraiyur, Tiruvanaikoil, Gandhi Market arch, Palakkarai and Thillai Nagar. The protesters demanded that the DMK government withdraw the hike in power tariff.

Former Tiruchi Lok Sabha MP and the party’s Tiruchi Rural south district secretary P. Kumar led the demonstration at Ariyamangalam in the city.  AIADMK former minister and the party’s secretary, Tiruchi north district, M. Paranjothi headed the demonstration held at Srirangam.

Elsewhere in Tiruchi district, the demonstrations were held at Kattur near Tiruverumbur Thuvakudi, Lalgudi, Musiri Kaikatti, Thuraiyur and Manapparai.  Demonstrations were organised by the party at Karur Town, Pallapatti, Kulithalai and Velayuthampalayam in Karur district. Former Transport Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar led the demonstration in Karur Town.  Demonstrations were also held in Ariyalur and Pudukottai towns.

