AIADMK stages demo condemning power tariff hike

Published - July 23, 2024 07:33 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK cadre on Tuesday staged demonstrations at Tiruchi, Pudukottai, Thanjavur and other parts of central region condemning the ruling DMK government for hiking the electricity tariff for the third time. 

The party members also condemned the State government for not supplying palm oil and lentils in ration shops. The demonstration at Melakalkandarkottai was led by the party’s former Tiruchi Lok Sabha MP, P. Kumar. The demonstrators raised slogans against the DMK government.

The demonstration in Pudukottai was led by the party’s former Health Minister, C. Vijayabaskar, at Thilagar Thidal.

