AIADMK stages demo condemning power tariff hike

AIADMK cadre on Tuesday staged demonstrations at Tiruchi, Pudukottai, Thanjavur and other parts of central region condemning the ruling DMK government for hiking the electricity tariff for the third time.

The party members also condemned the State government for not supplying palm oil and lentils in ration shops. The demonstration at Melakalkandarkottai was led by the party’s former Tiruchi Lok Sabha MP, P. Kumar. The demonstrators raised slogans against the DMK government.

The demonstration in Pudukottai was led by the party’s former Health Minister, C. Vijayabaskar, at Thilagar Thidal.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.