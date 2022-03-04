AIADMK springs surprise at Manapparai Municipality

Party candidate become chairperson; vice chairperson election postponed

AIADMK candidate Sudha Baskaran sprang a surprise by defeating the DMK candidate in the indirect election for the post of chairperson of the Manapparai Municipality on Friday.

Ms. Sudha representing 18 th ward defeated her rival Geetha A. Michaelraj, the town secretary of the DMK, by a margin of three votes. Out of 27 votes, Ms. Sudha polled 15 votes and Mr. Michaelraj secured 12 votes.

Of 27 wards, the DMK had won in eight wards. Its alliance partners the CPI had won two and the Congress one. The AIADMK candidates were elected in 11 wards and the Independents had won in five wards. All five Independents were DMK rebels and they fought the elections on being denied tickets by the party. However, after winning in their respective wards, the Independents met K.N. Nehru, Minister for Municipal Administration, and had promised to extend their support to the party’s official nominee to the Chairman and Vice Chairman posts.

Mr. Michaelraj representing 25 th ward filed his nomination for the Chairman post on behalf of the DMK and Sudha filed papers on behalf of the AIADMK. Since more than one candidate filed papers for the post, Municipal Commissioner Syamala announced that voting would take place. The newly elected councillors subsequently cast their votes. As Ms.Sudha secured three votes more than Mr. Michaelraj, the Commissioner declared her winner and issued the winning certificate.

The municipal council met in the afternoon to elect the Vice Chairman. All 11 members of the AIADMK participated in it and its nominee Ethiraj representing 12 th ward presented papers for the post. But none of the members of the DMK, Congress, CPI and independents turned up. No one from the DMK or others submitted papers for the Vice Chairman post.

However, the Municipal Commissioner, citing lack of quorum, postponed the election, causing commotion in the council hall. Upset over her decision, the AIADMK members entered into an argument with her. They claimed that presence of one third of total members was enough to conduct the meeting. Nine members were enough to meet the quorum requirement and since 11 members were present, it was unjust to postpone the election, they contended. But, Ms. Syamala refused to revert her decision.

Later, condemning the decision, the AIADMK councillors and cadre blocked traffic on Manapparai-Thuvarankurichi Road. They raised slogans against the DMK for failing to accept the mandate of the people of Manapparai. They withdrew the protest after the intervention of senior police officials.