AIADMK springs a surprise in Pudukottai indirect elections

The AIADMK sprang a surprise by winning the district panchayat chairman post in Pudukottai on Saturday.
Out of 22 district panchayat wards, the AIADMK had won eight wards, and its ally TMC, won one. The DMK candidates won from 11 wards and DMK ally, Congress captured 2 wards. Since the DMK alliance had won in 13 wards, it was expected that the DMK would win the district chairman post.
But the AIADMK candidate Jayalakshmi managed to win over the confidence of 13 members as against 9 votes scored by the DMK candidate in the indirect election. Apparently, 3 ward members belonging to the DMK-Congress had cross voted in support of the AIADMK candidate.
However, the DMK captured 9 out of 13 panchayat unions in the district. Its rival, the AIADMK won in just 4 unions.
