AIADMK seeks criminal action against O. Panneerselvam 

April 22, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

The AIADMK on Saturday lodged a complaint with the Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi, seeking criminal action against the party’s ousted coordinator O. Panneerselvam for using its name and flag for the forthcoming meeting of his group in the city on Monday.

In a complaint, former MP and the party’s secretary of Tiruchi (south) rural district P. Kumar said Mr. Panneerselvam had no connection, whatsoever, to the AIADMK since his removal from the party on July 11, 2022. He had chosen to challenge his expulsion only in March 2023, after a period of eight months, through a civil suit before the Madras High Court that was pending before a Division Bench after the prayer was dismissed by a single judge. No court had ordered interim stay against his expulsion.

Mr. Panneerselvam had been misrepresenting himself as the main leader of the AIADMK. He had gone to the extent of convening a meeting in Tiruchi on Monday, claiming to be the coordinator of the party. He had no right to use the party flag or symbol for the meeting, Mr. Kumar said, adding that Mr. Panneerselvam had also been using his official Twitter and Facebook accounts claiming to be the party’s coordinator.

He had been issuing press releases and statements using the AIADMK letterhead by informing that those were “headquarters’ announcement’. His actions amounted to misrepresentation, forgery and cheating. Hence, a case should be registered against him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act for fraudulently and dishonestly misusing the party name, its flag and symbol.

Meanwhile former Minister Ku. Pa. Krishnan said no court had said Mr. Panneerselvam was not the coordinator of the party. No court had given any ruling, whatsoever, that he should not use the party’s name. Hence, his supporters would continue to use the name and symbol of the party for the Tiruchi meet. They were ready to face the consequences legally.